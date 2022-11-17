Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Justin Timberlake invests in Par 3 golf course in Greenville

Justin Timberlake and the Golf Entrepreneurs at 8AM Golf Invest in 3′s, Reimagining Par-3 Golf...
Justin Timberlake and the Golf Entrepreneurs at 8AM Golf Invest in 3′s, Reimagining Par-3 Golf with Food, Drinks and Fun(8AM Golf)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in 3′s, an innovative new concept in golf entertainment that combines accessible, Par-3 golf course in Greenville.

3′s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville, South Carolina in 2020. As the newest company in the 8AM Golf portfolio, 3′s will work with local partners to bring its innovative concept to major metro areas across the United States in the months to come.

Justin Timberlake and the Golf Entrepreneurs at 8AM Golf Invest in 3′s, Reimagining Par-3 Golf...
Justin Timberlake and the Golf Entrepreneurs at 8AM Golf Invest in 3′s, Reimagining Par-3 Golf with Food, Drinks and Fun(8AM Golf)

3′s features lighted, 12-hole par-3 golf, with adjacent practice areas, an 18-hole putting course and other golf-related attractions. Lively music and bar and restaurant amenities provide a laid-back, high-quality dining experience that adds to the fun.

“The 3′s concept is one I’m extremely excited about,” said Justin Timberlake. “Making golf more accessible, less intimidating, and more fun is a passion of mine, and that’s exactly what 3′s accomplishes with its 12-hole, par-3 layout and its relaxed, ‘all are welcome’ vibe.”

Justin Timberlake has been an investor and partner in 8AM Golf since 2020 and is now leading creative initiatives across the entire 8AM Golf portfolio of brands.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FILE - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 9-year-old had been found and canceled...
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a...
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville
Charles Edward Quick, Jr. pleaded guilty to first degree rape, statutory sex offense, and two...
Man sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for sex crimes in New Hanover County

Latest News

The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge on Nov. 6 has been arrested.
Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Miami, Florida
Solar panels
Changes to solar farm regulations may be coming to Pender County
Old Fayetteville Road
Old Fayetteville Road temporarily closing to allow construction of water and sewer taps for brewery
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.