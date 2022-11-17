Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Burgaw Chief of Police Edward Gibson plead guilty to embezzlement in court on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Per the District Attorney’s office, he received a conditional discharge with 48 hours of community service and 12 months of supervised probation.

Gibson also returned the corporate books and records of the organization, and he had previously paid back the funds and tendered his credentials. He was accused of taking money while acting as the treasurer for the Lower Cape Fear Lodge #58, Fraternal Order of Police.

