Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: growing season grinds to a halt

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a dry, crisp, and chilly Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower and middle 50s - far from the average for the heart of November, which is middle and upper 60s.

For most of the Cape Fear Region, the 2022 growing season will end Thursday night. Expect clear skies and slackening winds to help deliver temperatures to the frosty lower and middle 30s by first thing Friday. A couple of pockets of middle and upper 20s could even mix in for some of the normally colder backyards, farmsteads, and pocosins on the mainland. Take steps to care for at least three of the four Ps - people, pets, and plants - that may be sensitive to the cold. The fourth of the cold weather Ps - pipes - should be okay, perhaps except for exterior or exposed pipes. Consider disconnecting garden hoses, winterizing lawn irrigation systems, etc.

Catch more chill in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek into Thanksgiving weekend with a ten-day forecast with your free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 9-year-old had been found and canceled...
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a...
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville
Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals
Charles Edward Quick, Jr. pleaded guilty to first degree rape, statutory sex offense, and two...
Man sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for sex crimes in New Hanover County

Latest News

A Freeze Watch is in effect for most of SE NC for early Friday morning
First Alert Forecast: work week to finish cold and dry
A Freeze Watch is in effect for most of SE NC for early Friday morning
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Nov. 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Nov. 16, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Nov. 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Nov. 16, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Nov. 16, 2022