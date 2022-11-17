First Alert Forecast: growing season grinds to a halt

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a dry, crisp, and chilly Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower and middle 50s - far from the average for the heart of November, which is middle and upper 60s.

For most of the Cape Fear Region, the 2022 growing season will end Thursday night. Expect clear skies and slackening winds to help deliver temperatures to the frosty lower and middle 30s by first thing Friday. A couple of pockets of middle and upper 20s could even mix in for some of the normally colder backyards, farmsteads, and pocosins on the mainland. Take steps to care for at least three of the four Ps - people, pets, and plants - that may be sensitive to the cold. The fourth of the cold weather Ps - pipes - should be okay, perhaps except for exterior or exposed pipes. Consider disconnecting garden hoses, winterizing lawn irrigation systems, etc.

