Dedication ceremony to be held for new NHC Government Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a dedication ceremony will be held on Nov. 21 for the new NHC Government Center.

Per the release, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the first-floor lobby of the new facility, which is located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The county expects employees to be able to move into the new building in early 2023.

The NHC Board of Commissioners, County Manager, LS3P team members, Thomas Construction and Cape Fear FD Stonewater will deliver remarks during the event.

The ceremony will additionally be available to view online on the following sites:

