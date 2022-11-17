Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints.

Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.

On Nov. 16, the BCSO Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team served an outstanding warrant for arrest on 22-year-old Kenonte Domaine Taylor of Saint Paul, whose residence is located in the 1400 block of Old N.C. 20.

According to the sheriff’s office, the outstanding warrants stemmed from a previous motor vehicle pursuit involving Taylor and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Oct. 22. In regards to the chase, Taylor was charged with:

Fleeing to elude arrest

Speeding

Reckless driving

Driving while license revoked

Hit and run

Fail to wear seatbelt

Fail to stop for red light

Fail to burn headlamps

Drive left of center

Fail to stop for stop sign

Probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the residence was obtained by deputies during the arrest. On entry of the residence, they found marijuana, cocaine and two guns.

As a result, Taylor was additionally charged with:

Manufacturing cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Altering or destroying criminal evidence

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor was held under an $80,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.