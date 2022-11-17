Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints.
Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
On Nov. 16, the BCSO Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team served an outstanding warrant for arrest on 22-year-old Kenonte Domaine Taylor of Saint Paul, whose residence is located in the 1400 block of Old N.C. 20.
According to the sheriff’s office, the outstanding warrants stemmed from a previous motor vehicle pursuit involving Taylor and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Oct. 22. In regards to the chase, Taylor was charged with:
- Fleeing to elude arrest
- Speeding
- Reckless driving
- Driving while license revoked
- Hit and run
- Fail to wear seatbelt
- Fail to stop for red light
- Fail to burn headlamps
- Drive left of center
- Fail to stop for stop sign
Probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the residence was obtained by deputies during the arrest. On entry of the residence, they found marijuana, cocaine and two guns.
As a result, Taylor was additionally charged with:
- Manufacturing cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substances
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Altering or destroying criminal evidence
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor was held under an $80,000 secured bond.
