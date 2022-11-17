City of Wilmington to distribute free Thanksgiving meals today at annual luncheon for seniors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will take place on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Per the announcement, the luncheon will take place at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St. in Wilmington.

The city plans to distribute over 400 free meals to local seniors. Pre-registration is required, according to their Facebook post. Those who would like to pre-register may call (910) 341-7866 or (910) 341-0056.

