City of Wilmington to distribute free Thanksgiving meals today at annual luncheon for seniors

The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual "Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon" will take place on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will take place on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Per the announcement, the luncheon will take place at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St. in Wilmington.

The city plans to distribute over 400 free meals to local seniors. Pre-registration is required, according to their Facebook post. Those who would like to pre-register may call (910) 341-7866 or (910) 341-0056.

