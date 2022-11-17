Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A water main break on Firetower Road has caused periods of low pressure and outages in the Lake Waccamaw Water System. Low or no pressure in the system increases the chance of back siphonage and bacteria.

The Division of Water Resources advises that any water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) should be vigorously boiled for one minute or to use bottled water.

The areas affected include Powell Street, Mt. Zion Street, Schulken Street, James Avenue, Bingham Lane, Wananish Avenue and Firetower Road and East Columbus High School.

The advisory will remain in effect until further written notification is issued.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FILE - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 9-year-old had been found and canceled...
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a...
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville
Charles Edward Quick, Jr. pleaded guilty to first degree rape, statutory sex offense, and two...
Man sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for sex crimes in New Hanover County

Latest News

Players, coaches and fans run for cover after hearing shots fired at a trophy ceremony at...
Teacher, student recount frantic moments after shooting at middle school football game in Lumberton
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
Fredrick Patrick Chancey
UPDATE: More charges against Bladen County man for sex crimes involving a juvenile
The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge on Nov. 6 has been arrested.
Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida