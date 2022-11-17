Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A water main break on Firetower Road has caused periods of low pressure and outages in the Lake Waccamaw Water System. Low or no pressure in the system increases the chance of back siphonage and bacteria.

The Division of Water Resources advises that any water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) should be vigorously boiled for one minute or to use bottled water.

The areas affected include Powell Street, Mt. Zion Street, Schulken Street, James Avenue, Bingham Lane, Wananish Avenue and Firetower Road and East Columbus High School.

The advisory will remain in effect until further written notification is issued.

