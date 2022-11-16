Wilmington man sentenced, given $50,000 fine for trafficking cocaine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 25-year-old Wilmington resident pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine and three separate sales of cocaine on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

“On December 2, 2021, December 8, 2021, and January 5, 2022, the defendant sold a confidential informant who was working for the Wilmington Police Department approximately two grams of cocaine on each occasion. Based on these sales, a search warrant was executed on the defendant’s residence on Wellington Avenue in Wilmington,” wrote District Attorney Ben David’s office in a press release.

When inside, officers found 230 grams of marijuana, 13 grams of powder cocaine, about 260 grams of crack cocaine and about $7,409 in cash.

Derrick Bowens was sentenced to 35-51 months in the N.C. Department of Adult Correction and given a $50,000 fine as mandated by statute.

