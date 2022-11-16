Senior Connect
Wilmington man pleads guilty to sex offenses involving children

James Branch
James Branch
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - James Branch, 60, of Wilmington pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court on Nov. 15 to one count of a second-degree sex offense and two counts of taking indecent liberties with children.

According to court documents, Branch was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenager twenty years ago and of taking indecent liberties with another child six years ago. Both victims disclosed the abuse to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year.

Branch was sentenced to 11-14 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release.

