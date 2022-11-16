Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As more people move in and more businesses look to build, Leland town leaders are finding ways to keep up.

The Town Hall building has been there for about seven years. Leaders knew that it wouldn’t always be big enough to handle all the town’s needs, so there were always plans to expand. Leaders originally thought they wouldn’t need to expand for 10 years after constructing the original building; however, that’s changed. Now, the town is moving forward three years ahead of schedule.

“We’re going ahead and starting with the initial stages of looking at architectural design,” said Assistant Town Manager Niel Brooks.

The new town hall expansion is only in the design phase right now. That will take a year before the town can find a contractor and break ground. Even with the end goal being a few years away, leaders are excited to see it come to fruition.

“We’re looking at bringing the buildings closer to the street, having very nice street frontages there and something that can complement our founders part project that we’re getting ready to get underway with here in the next several months,” said Brooks.

The $10 million project gives departments more room to grow as the town welcomes new neighbors.

“One of the big things we see is our building inspections department,” said Brooks. “That’s grown dramatically over the last several years with all the building that we’ve had going on in town so they really need a lot of space for that.”

As that project begins, another across town wraps up. Leland’s Animal Control Services recently moved into a new facility approximately ten times the size of what officers used to work out of.

“It was a very small facility, really run down, kind of outdated,” said project manager Will Lear. “There was just a need to upgrade the facility into something a little bit more modern, a little bit more accessible for the public.”

The new facility, costing about $120,000, makes for a better temporary home for the animals they bring in.

“That’s important when we start talking about the welfare of animals,” said Chief of Police Jeremy Humphries. “The area is a whole lot simpler to clean, the animals are in a more controlled environment which is a safer environment for them as well.”

It’s also a better environment for those who work there. That’s an important point as a larger population could lead to more personnel within Animal Control.

“As the town expands and as the population grows, I can certainly say that probably, at some point here in the future, we could probably see our animal services division expand,” said Humphries. “I’m currently looking at that as we speak.

If the current expansion environment is any indicator, growth in Leland doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.