Town of Leland considering annexation of nearly 28 acres for conservation

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is considering the annexation and rezoning of 27.74 acres to be used as open space for conservation. Members of the town council will vote on the proposal at their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The area was acquired by the town via a deed and is comprised of open space and trees located beside I-140 about two miles up the road from the intersection with U.S. 17.

This would take two actions by the council: annexation into the town limits and then changing the zoning of the area from rural residential (RR) to conservation district (CD). The planning board voted unanimously to recommend conservation district zoning at their meeting on October 25.

If it is zoned as a conservation district, development on those 27.74 acres would be limited to things like public parks, playgrounds, playfields or community centers. Small wireless facilities and antenna placed on existing structures are also allowed.

But in the ordinance, Leland notes that they plan to use the site as passive open space.

The Leland Town Council meets this Thursday, Nov. 17. You can find the full agenda on their website along with a livestream of the meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

