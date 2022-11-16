Tech Talk: How to keep your information safe while holiday shopping

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Black Friday and Christmas approach, many may find themselves scrambling to make purchases for themselves or for others, oftentimes through online retailers.

In an effort to help consumers keep their information and data safe this holiday season, Jessica Vinoverski, from U.S. Cellular, discussed important safety tips with WECT.

One of the first things online shoppers should note is whether or not the website they are visiting is the company’s legitimate site.

“You want to go directly to the company’s URL website, instead of clicking on unknown links,” said Vinoverski. “And looking for that HTTPS just to protect yourself.”

The use of HTTPS, or Hypertext Transfer Protocol over Secure Socket Layer, helps ensure that information provided by the user is transmitted securely. According to information available from the United States Chief Information Officers Council, HTTPS verifies the identity of a website for the client trying to connect. Nearly all information sent between the website and the user will be safely encrypted, preventing the information from being read or changed while “in transit.”

Another important factor that shoppers should be aware of: the use of public Wi-Fi for online transactions should be avoided when possible.

“You never want to get on and make payments when you’re connected to public Wi-Fi like airports, Starbucks, things like that. Wait until you get home and you’re connected to your secure Wi-Fi or using your cellular data.”

Similar to ensuring that the website one visits in properly encrypted, making sure to visit reliable sites is another important step in shopping safely.

“I‘m looking for once again, that URL website and staying away from anything that looks familiar, anything that looks too good to be true.”

But from time to time, the challenging nature of navigating the internet can create risks even for well-informed individuals.

“Once again, stay away from things that look too good to be true. I mean, I was almost a victim of it the other day,” Vinoverski said. “Look at the reviews, read reviews on the websites, the apps that you’re going to go into.”

Finally, making sure to routinely check credit/debit card and bank statements is crucial when trying to guard against online threats.

“Set up your automated alerts so that way your bank can let you know if you have back-to-back purchases, out of state purchases so you can be alerted right away if there’s something unusual going on.”

