Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Ranch on a Branch’ aims to push over ‘Elf on a Shelf’

Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.
Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.(Hidden Valley Ranch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elf on a Shelf is getting a new challenger from a rather unlikely place – salad dressing.

Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.

It borrows heavily from “Elf on a Shelf,” where owners are asked to move Ranchie to a new spot every day.

The new locations help him inspire people to spread joy which could power him to achieve his dream of becoming a real bottle of Ranch dressing.

A plush Ranchie and storybook is available for $30 on Hidden Valley’s website. While it’s already sold out, you can get on the waitlist for when more become available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two people were found dead on Nov. 15...
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
Traffic accident on Carolina Beach Rd and Shipyard Blvd
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
South Columbus High School
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
Bentley Stancil
Amber Alert in effect for missing North Carolina boy believed to be abducted

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several transgender flags.
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical
New Hanover County has announced that Wanda Copley, county attorney, plans to retire at the end...
County attorney for New Hanover County to retire after 39 of years of service - clipped version
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
FILE - A hot dog was used to strike a man in a face, starting a fight, authorities said.
Intoxicated man assaults driver with hot dog, deputies say