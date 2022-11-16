Senior Connect
Police charge groomer caught on camera hitting dog in Upstate

A local dog groomer appeared in court today after a video showing her reportedly hitting a dog went viral
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook.

Sheldon Miller was shopping with friends in a boutique across the street from Molly & Me Dog Bakery and Grooming on North Main Street when she saw the incident and started recording. Her video appears to show a groomer roughly grabbing a dog by the neck and striking the dog in the face.

The owner of Molly & Me Dog Bakery and Grooming in Anderson said they are severing ties with the independent contractor.

“We couldn’t believe she would do it in front of a window where anyone could see,” Miller said.

Ted Boyd, the owner of Molly & Me, told FOX Carolina the groomers at the shop are independent contractors, not employees.

“As a result of our commitment to quality service for the pets we serve, we sever all ties with any groomers who do not meet our expectations of humane and loving care for our customers’ loved companions,” Boyd said.

Anderson Police chief Jim Stewart said officers investigated the video Monday and approached a municipal judge for a warrant for cruel treatment of animals against the dog groomer, Cinde Durham.

Officers said after viewing the video, they spoke with the Durham. Durham stated that she grabbed the dog’s collar to control him but did not strike him. She reportedly added that she would not hurt the animal.

According to officers, the dog’s owners later came to the police department to make a report of the incident.

Dog groomer Cinde Durham appeared in bond court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 after she was caught on camera grabbing a dog by the neck.

Durham turned herself in and was given a $1,000 bond at a hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

