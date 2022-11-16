Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads

Port City Java at the Crossroads in Wilmington, near the new Harris Teeter
Port City Java at the Crossroads in Wilmington, near the new Harris Teeter(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, a grand opening and ribbon cutting event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free samples and red velvet mini muffins while supplies last. Attendees also have a chance of winning two Cody Johnson concert tickets for January 28 at the PNC arena. The event will be hosted by PCJ and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

Port City Java joins several other businesses opening their doors in the Crossroads, which sits just a couple of miles from the growing Riverlights community.

As stated on the Port City Java website, the Wilmington-based business began in 1995 and has 28 locations.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two people were found dead on Nov. 15...
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
South Columbus High School
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
Traffic accident on Carolina Beach Rd and Shipyard Blvd
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
FILE - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 9-year-old had been found and canceled...
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

New Hanover County seal
New Hanover County selling surplus property, early sales available for nonprofits
The Town of Leland is considering the annexation of nearly 28 acres of land for conservation
Town of Leland considering annexation of nearly 28 acres for conservation
A housing proposal on the site of the Carolinian Inn in Wilmington
Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes
Avelo Airlines has announced six flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to airports...
Six new Avelo flights added from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Florida