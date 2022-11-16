New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, a grand opening and ribbon cutting event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free samples and red velvet mini muffins while supplies last. Attendees also have a chance of winning two Cody Johnson concert tickets for January 28 at the PNC arena. The event will be hosted by PCJ and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

Port City Java joins several other businesses opening their doors in the Crossroads, which sits just a couple of miles from the growing Riverlights community.

As stated on the Port City Java website, the Wilmington-based business began in 1995 and has 28 locations.

