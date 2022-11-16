Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County and Wilmington partner to provide Thanksgiving meals for people in need

Martin Luther King Center
Martin Luther King Center(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are partnering with local churches, nonprofits and businesses to give away food for Thanksgiving to people in need.

This Saturday, Nov. 19, free food baskets and care bags will be given out at the Martin Luther King Community Center from noon to 3 p.m. The MLK Center is located at 401 S 8th St., Wilmington, NC 28401.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, hot meals and care bags will be given to people without shelter at Hope Baptist Church for All Nations from noon to 2 p.m. The church is located at 1401 Greenfield St., Wilmington, NC 28401.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two people were found dead on Nov. 15...
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
Traffic accident on Carolina Beach Rd and Shipyard Blvd
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
South Columbus High School
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
FILE - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 9-year-old had been found and canceled...
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

New Hanover County has announced that Wanda Copley, county attorney, plans to retire at the end...
County attorney for New Hanover County to retire after 39 of years of service - clipped version
First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington
Candlelight memorial service to honor victims of violent crime
Columbus County Schools has announced its first Career and Opportunity Fair to take place on...
East Columbus High School to hold Career and Opportunity Fair
New Hanover County has announced that Wanda Copley, county attorney, plans to retire at the end...
County attorney for New Hanover County to retire after 39 of years of service