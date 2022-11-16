New Hanover County and Wilmington partner to provide Thanksgiving meals for people in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are partnering with local churches, nonprofits and businesses to give away food for Thanksgiving to people in need.

This Saturday, Nov. 19, free food baskets and care bags will be given out at the Martin Luther King Community Center from noon to 3 p.m. The MLK Center is located at 401 S 8th St., Wilmington, NC 28401.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, hot meals and care bags will be given to people without shelter at Hope Baptist Church for All Nations from noon to 2 p.m. The church is located at 1401 Greenfield St., Wilmington, NC 28401.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.