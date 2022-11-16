New Hanover County selling surplus property, early sales available for nonprofits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is selling some of its surplus property first to nonprofits and then to the rest of the community. The NHC Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to declare these items surplus at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.

From Nov. 16 to 22, items No. 385-460 can be inspected and purchased by nonprofits exclusively. You can see these items and the rest of the items on sale on this form. The county plans to send a separate release to notify nonprofits of when they can buy items No. 461-486.

Items for sale include cars, computers, furniture, framed images, a jukebox, display shelves, fitness equipment and others. Items are being sold from several departments, such as the sheriff’s office, technology department and Cape Fear Museum.

Nonprofits should reach out to Julia LaBombard via 910-798-4333 or jlabombard@nhcgov.com if they are interested in buying anything.

Starting on Thursday, Dec. 1, the remaining items will go on sale via auction to the general public on GOVDEALS. Items are sold as-is via credit card, PayPal and wire transfers.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.