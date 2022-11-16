Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County selling surplus property, early sales available for nonprofits

New Hanover County seal
New Hanover County seal(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is selling some of its surplus property first to nonprofits and then to the rest of the community. The NHC Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to declare these items surplus at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.

From Nov. 16 to 22, items No. 385-460 can be inspected and purchased by nonprofits exclusively. You can see these items and the rest of the items on sale on this form. The county plans to send a separate release to notify nonprofits of when they can buy items No. 461-486.

Items for sale include cars, computers, furniture, framed images, a jukebox, display shelves, fitness equipment and others. Items are being sold from several departments, such as the sheriff’s office, technology department and Cape Fear Museum.

Nonprofits should reach out to Julia LaBombard via 910-798-4333 or jlabombard@nhcgov.com if they are interested in buying anything.

Starting on Thursday, Dec. 1, the remaining items will go on sale via auction to the general public on GOVDEALS. Items are sold as-is via credit card, PayPal and wire transfers.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two people were found dead on Nov. 15...
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
Traffic accident on Carolina Beach Rd and Shipyard Blvd
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
South Columbus High School
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
FILE - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 9-year-old had been found and canceled...
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Safety grades remained unchanged for three area hospitals, according to a fall report from a...
Fall safety grades are in: How do local hospitals measure up?
The Rotary Club of Wilmington, North Carolina
Local rotary club seeks nominations for Leaders in Service awards
Martin Luther King Center
New Hanover County and Wilmington partner to provide Thanksgiving meals for people in need
New Hanover County has announced that Wanda Copley, county attorney, plans to retire at the end...
County attorney for New Hanover County to retire after 39 of years of service - clipped version