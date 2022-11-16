NC Wildlife and Boiling Spring Lakes police hold informational meeting on coyotes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Representatives from NC Wildlife and the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department held a meeting to provide information and answer questions to residents about coyotes. While there have been no specific attacks or incidents, residents have expressed concerns after hearing and seeing them around the area.

“We have a lot of different wildlife, be it alligators, bears you name it, kind of run through the city. So we’re looking at this as an opportunity to kind of give back to the community, give them the opportunity to ask questions. Get answers that maybe we wouldn’t have from the police department and actually hear from the experts,” Captain Brad Shirley of the BSLPD said.

According to NC Wildlife, coyote attacks on people are extremely rare and like other wildlife could become bold and habituated if people feed them purposely or inadvertently.

Shirley says that the fact the lakes are absent and are now overgrown has created a new habitat for wildlife.

“We attribute some of this to the absence of the lakes right now,” Shirley said. “There’s a new habitat formed with the growth in the lakebeds, so we understand that some of this may be new for a lot of people and especially to people who just moved here or relocate to this area.”

NC Wildlife advises residents to take the following steps to prevent coyotes:

Secure garbage in containers with tight-fitting lids, and take them out on the morning of pick up.

Don’t feed or try to pet coyotes.

Keep your pets inside, leashed, or in a fenced area.

Install coyote-proof fencing around your home.

Feed pets indoors or remove food when your pet is finished eating outside.

Keep bird-feeder areas clean and use bird feeders that keep seeds off the ground.

Close off crawl spaces under sheds and porches.

Cut back brushy edges in your yard.

Don’t be intimidated by a coyote. Maintain its wariness by throwing a small object, such as a tennis ball, at it, making a loud noise, or spraying it with a hose. Let it know it is unwelcome near your home.

Clear fallen fruit from around fruit trees.

Educate your neighbors. Your efforts to prevent coyote conflicts will be less effective if some neighbors are still providing food.

Allow hunters or trappers access to your property, so the local coyote population can be managed.

For anyone already dealing with a coyote problem, you can contact NC Wildlife at 866-318-2401 or 919-707-4011 or find a Wildlife Damage Control Agent or licensed trapper at NC Wildlife’s website here.

