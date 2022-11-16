Senior Connect
Nao Trinidad replica ship docked in Wilmington through weekend

The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on the downtown Wilmington Riverwalk from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad was built in 2018 to resemble the captain ship of the Armada del Maluco, once commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. It set sail from Spain in 1519 on the Magellan-Elcano expedition with four other ships.

Out of the five, only two made it back in 1522, completing the voyage around the world. The ships crossed the Atlantic, sailed the coast of South America and crossed the Pacific Ocean.

This year marks the 500th anniversary of the voyage, and it is being celebrated with an extensive exhibition aboard the replicated ship. Visitors to the Nao Trinidad will get a chance to tour the decks and see what life was like onboard this ship back in the 1500s.

This beautiful, life-size ship replica weighs 200 gt, is 29 meters long and 8 meters wide, and has four masts, five sails and five decks. The floating museum of Spanish maritime heritage has already visited dozens of ports in Spain, Mexico, the United States and Europe.

Frank Joseph, a Wilmington resident, saw the ship make it’s way up the Cape Fear River.

“I think this is a fantastic place for this ship to be. It’s such a strong nautical history here in in Wilmington, and a lot of pirate ships, nautical ships or military ships, etc. So it’s a great addition to the to the harbor side here,” said Joseph.

The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on the downtown Wilmington Riverwalk from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20. The dock is located next to the Hotel Ballast and Veterans Memorial.

Guests can take part in guided tours by crew members from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available online here or at the dock. The rates are:

  • $5 for kids 5-12 years old
  • $15 for adults 12+ years old
  • $35 for a family with two adults and up to three kids

