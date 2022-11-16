Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A mother in Pender County is upset with her son’s school administration after claiming he was stabbed with a pencil by another student on the school bus.

Kim Boulanger says the incident happened last Monday, Nov. 7, when her 7th-grade son, Aiden, was on his way home from Surf City Middle School.

“I would have loved to have seen them call me to give me a heads up because that’s not the type of greeting you want from your child after coming off the bus,” Boulanger said.

Boulanger claims Aiden had been picked on by another student on the bus. She says as that student was getting off the bus, Aiden stepped on the back of the boy’s shoe. That’s when she says the student turned around and became violent.

“So the boy turned around and stabbed him in the right shoulder with a pencil, a sharp pencil, which he had in his hand,” said Boulanger.

According to his mother, Aiden later got off the bus and arrived home with cuts on his arm and his clothes splattered with blood.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s being taken serious,” Boulanger said. “The way they just let him come home and not even give me a heads up, but yet they called EMS to clean up the blood. That just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

A Pender County Schools spokesperson shared the following statement when asked for comment:

“Pender County Schools is aware of a situation involving students on a school bus. The situation was reported at the school level and families were notified. As this involves protected student information please understand that we cannot discuss specifics. However, the school district is addressing this incident.”

Boulanger says she was warned that if she pressed charges, her son could also face charges since he allegedly pushed the other student.

“A push and a stab are two different things,” she said. “There should be a different punishment for both.”

Boulanger wants administrators to do more to address violence on the bus and in the classroom.

“I’ve reached out to the superintendent. I’ve reached out to the school board. I’m going to continue to do that until I feel like somebody is doing something,” she said. “And if it turns out that I have to pull my child out of school and homeschool him, then that’s what I’ll do because I’m not going to take his safety into jeopardy.”

She fears that violence has become a problem at Surf City Middle School.

“It’s happening on a daily basis,” said Boulanger. “There are no consequences so, you know, these children think they can do what they want. And it’s not right, and it’s not fair, and somebody needs to talk to these children because this it’s not good.”

WECT has not heard from the other student involved since the school district does not release students’ names in these types of incidents.

