Man sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for sex crimes in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes Wednesday in New Hanover County.

Charles Edward Quick, Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, statutory sex offense, and two counts of taking indecent liberties with children in New Hanover County Superior Court.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, an investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office determined the crimes took place in 2014.

Quick was sentenced to 328-454 months in prison and is required to register as a sex offender for life upon his release.

