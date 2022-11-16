Local rotary club seeks nominations for Leaders in Service awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Rotary Club is looking for nominations in business, nonprofit and government enterprises for its Leaders in Service awards. A banquet will be held to recognize the winners on May 4, 2023.

Now in its second year, Leaders in Service aims to raise funding for the rotary club. Sponsorships and ticket sales will benefit the club’s RCDW Foundation, which disburses at least $40,000 each year to nonprofit organizations and for club projects.

Recent efforts supported by the RCDW Foundation include education for schools with a high amount of impoverished students, nutrition and dental assistance for families of low-income public school students and training assistance dogs to help people with disabilities.

Nominees are expected to be leaders of organizations that have helped the community. Per the rotary club, the nominees should also:

Have held the top executive position in their organization, or its local branch, for three years or more; Have made outstanding contributions to the community in one or more of Rotary’s seven Areas of Focus; Have led a life and conducted business governed by the Rotary Four-Way Test; and Have demonstrated a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, leadership skills in personnel development and collaborative work with others in the community.

You can learn more about the awards and submit a nomination on the rotary club website. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 14, 2023.

