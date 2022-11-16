Senior Connect
Hikers find rare, light-colored rattlesnake in Florida

In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake...
In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake as “amelanistic... meaning it lacks black pigment.”(Florida Wildlife Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - An unusual rattlesnake has been found in Florida.

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, four men were hiking in Taylor County last month when they spotted a baby eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

Eastern diamondbacks, even young ones, are mainly brown in color with large, dark diamonds with cream borders.

However, this rare snake is all cream-colored, and even its diamonds are light.

In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake as “amelanistic, meaning it lacks black pigment.”

Researchers said because the snake is so light, it’s less camouflaged and more susceptible to predators.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is one of the heaviest venomous snakes in the Americas and is the largest rattlesnake.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

