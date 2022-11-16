Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: work week to finish cold and dry

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A speedy low pressure system delivered a dose of beneficial rain to most of the Cape Fear Region between Tuesday and Tuesday night. Wilmington, for one, officially recorded three tenths of an inch of rain in the period.

A dry and chilling high pressure cell will govern the First Alert Forecast for the rest of the work week. Expect brisk highs near 60 Wednesday and 50s for Thursday and Friday. Frosty and / or freezing lower to middle 30s are likely Thursday night.

New tropical storm formation is unlikely across the Atlantic Basin for the remainder of this week. The next names on the 2022 storm names list are Owen and Paula. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends in just two weeks! ...on November 30.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek into Thanksgiving weekend with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

