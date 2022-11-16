Fall safety grades are in: How do local hospitals measure up?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Safety grades remained unchanged for three area hospitals, according to a fall report from a national watchdog organization.

Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center received its second straight “B,” the report from the Leapfrog Group states.

Novant Health Brunswick County Medical Center scored an “A” in the report, while Columbus Regional Medical Center received a “C.”

The report, which is released twice a year, collected data in several categories, including infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practices to prevent errors and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center

After getting an “A” grade in the fall 2021 reports, Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center got its second straight “B” grade.

NHRMC had a below average score in four of the six infection categories, including MRSA and C. diff.

The hospital received its highest scores in “Practices to Prevent Errors,” such as doctors ordering medications through a computer, safe medication administration and communication.

Novant Health Brunswick County Medical Center

Novant Health Brunswick County Medical Center received another “A,” continuing a streak of garnering top grades in each report since 2018.

The Bolivia-based hospital tallied above average scores across the board in the “Practice to Prevent Errors” category.

It registered below average numbers in just four of the 32 categories.

Columbus Regional Medical Center

This marks the seventh straight report with a “C” grade for Columbus Regional Medical Center.

The hospital was below average in four of the six infection categories and was below average in four of seven “Safety Problems” categories.

Columbus Regional performed better in “Practices to Prevent Errors” and “Doctors, Nurses and Hospital Staff” were it was above average in 10 of 12 categories.

