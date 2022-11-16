Senior Connect
East Columbus High School to hold career and opportunity fair

Columbus County Schools has announced its first Career and Opportunity Fair to take place on...
Columbus County Schools has announced its first Career and Opportunity Fair to take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Columbus High School. (Source: WECT)(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools has announced its first Career and Opportunity Fair will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Columbus High School.

East Columbus High School is located at 32 Gator Lane in Lake Waccamaw.

“The purpose of this event is to enhance the ‘Grow Your Own Initiative’ and take the first step toward bridging the gap between community and schools,” said a CCS representative in a release.

People with a GED, high school diploma, associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree are invited to consider career opportunities in the district.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville will offer STEM activities for school-aged children at the event with a parent or guardian.

