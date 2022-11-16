Senior Connect
Documentary on LGBTQ woman disemboweled 30 years ago to be shown on UNCW campus

Talana Kreeger, an openly gay woman, was disemboweled by a truck driver. Investigators believe an argument over homosexuality led to Kreeger’s brutal murder
Talana Kreeger, who was openly a lesbian, was brutally murdered in 1990 by Ronald Thomas, a...
Talana Kreeger, who was openly a lesbian, was brutally murdered in 1990 by Ronald Thomas, a truck driver she met at Park View Grill(Tab Ballis)
By Frances Weller
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:45 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A documentary on one of the most horrific murders in Wilmington history will be shown Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at UNCW at McNeil Hall. The screening is a first of a series of screenings of the film called “Park View” at universities across the state.

On February 22, 1990, a 32-year-old woman by the name of Talana Kreeger was savagely murdered. She was disemboweled by a truck driver named Ronald Thomas. Her body was found in a wooded area off Shipyard Boulevard.

The openly gay woman met her killer in a lesbian bar called the Park View Grill off Carolina Beach Rd. Investigators believe the two got into an argument over homosexuality - which ended in Kreeger’s murder.

Tab Ballis, a film producer, spent well over a decade creating the documentary. Ballis says the goal of showing the documentary on college campuses across the state is to influence lawmakers to enact hate crime protections for LGBTQ citizens in North Carolina and 16 other states without such legislation.

The screening Wednesday night at UNCW is free and open to the public.

