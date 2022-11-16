Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year

Denny's $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny's $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 customers get free breakfast for a year.(Source: Denny's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Denny’s is offering a $5.99 T-shirt that will get you free breakfast every day for a year.

The diner chain on Wednesday revealed details of its wearable Black Friday promotion, the “Everyday Value Tee.”

Denny’s said the T-shirt comes with a sewn-in QR code that lets you redeem an Everyday Value Slam meal “every single day” for a year, which comes out to a value of $2,186.

The Everyday Value Slam meal includes two eggs, two bacon strips or sausage links, and a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

“This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets,” Denny’s President John Dillon said in a statement. “At Denny’s, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us.”

Denny’s will sell 150 of the shirts, which will be available on Denny’s merchandise website, https://dinerdrip.com/, starting at 12 a.m. EST on Nov. 24.

The QR codes will be valid through Dec. 31, 2023, in Denny’s locations nationwide for dine-in only.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two people were found dead on Nov. 15...
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
South Columbus High School
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
Traffic accident on Carolina Beach Rd and Shipyard Blvd
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
FILE - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 9-year-old had been found and canceled...
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
2 adults, 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
School Bus
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Stephen...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son