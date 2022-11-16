County commissioners appoint new CFCC board of trustee member

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The county commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Robbie Collins as a new member of the Board of Trustees at Cape Fear Community College on Monday, Nov. 16.

Collins will take the seat of former trustee Jimmy Hopkins, who was removed by County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman in September after ten years of service on the board.

Collins previously served as a trustee and was appointed in 2018 by the New Hanover County Board of Education, when his term expired this past year and was not reappointed.

His appointment to the board will become official on Thursday, Nov. 16, when the board meets and he is given the oath of office.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.