County attorney for New Hanover County to retire after 39 of years of service

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that Wanda Copley, county attorney, plans to retire at the end of June. Copley has served as a county attorney attorney for 38 years, with 2023 marking her 39th year serving the county.

Per the announcement, she began serving as an assistant county attorney in 1984, before becoming a county attorney in 1992. Over the course of her career, she has assisted the county through numerous projects and initiatives, including New Hanover County’s purchase of Airlie Gardens for preservation. Additionally, she has been instrumental in advising the county through hurricanes and other crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wanda has been a steady and consistent leader for New Hanover County for nearly four decades, and her positive impact will be felt for years to come,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Boseman. “This board and many boards before us have trusted her guidance and relied on her for advice, and she has always had the best interest of the people we serve at the forefront. My fellow Commissioners and I are so grateful to have her as our county attorney, and she will certainly be missed when she retires.”

Serving as the county attorney, Copley has also served as attorney for the ILM Airport Authority and ABC Board.

“I am proud of my time with New Hanover County. It has a been a true pleasure to serve with so many great people for 38 years, and to love what I do,” said Copley. “I plan to continue being involved in the community and will support the county in whatever way I can. I have been blessed to get to know so many people throughout the years who are dedicating their lives to make this county better, and it’s been an honor to serve alongside them. I appreciate the board’s continue confidence, and I know I will be leaving the county in very capable hands with the team we have built.”

New Hanover County stated in their release that a search will begin to identify Copley’s replacement in the coming months.

For more information about the announcement and Copley’s accomplishments, please review the statement from New Hanover County.

New Hanover County has announced that Wanda Copley, county attorney, plans to retire at the end of June. (New Hanover County)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.