Caught on camera: Security guard subdues gunman wielding AR-15

Security video captured a New York security guard confronting a gunman at a methadone clinic. (SOURCE: WBKW)
By Yoselin Person
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – A New York state security guard is being praised for taking heroic actions in a confrontation with a man armed with an AR-15 caught on video.

The doors of the Hispanics United 0f Buffalo are back open after security guard Reynaldo Beckford jumped into action to stop a man who was armed with an AR-15.

“When I turned, I saw in the corner of my eye... the person and the rifle. That’s all I saw,” Beckford said. “At that moment, I took a look at the person and I couldn’t believe what was happening.”

Beckford said he’s been in the security industry for more than 20 years, and when he had a close encounter with the gunman, he went into survival mode.

“I had him and the rifle; I was saying, ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,’” he said. “And that’s when he turned back and stopped fighting for a while. Then the other security guard started coming down the stairs.”

Beckford said the gunman wouldn’t take his finger off the trigger, so everyone had to put up a fight.

The video caught the moment the guards tackled the suspect to take his gun.

“I would be lying if I said to you I wasn’t scared for my life,” Beckford said. “And the first thing that flashed through my mind was my baby, who just turned three years old.”

Beckford said he doesn’t want to label himself a hero. Instead, he said he was just a man doing his job.

“That’s the business I’m in. To save and protect, and that’s exactly what I did,” he said.

Attorney John Flynn said the suspect, 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin, is now facing a number of charges.

“Two security guards and two civilians took nothing less than a heroic action,” he said. “They did not worry about their safety of themselves. They were concerned about the safety of the people around them.”

Beckford said he would consider therapy after the incident but was glad everything turned out OK.

“Nobody lost their life, nobody got hurt, and to God be the glory,” Beckford said.

The clinic said it is looking into increasing security.

Copyright 2022 WBKW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

