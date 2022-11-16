Senior Connect
Candlelight memorial service to honor victims of violent crime

First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington has invited the community to a candlelight memorial service on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.

Now in its 27th year, the service will honor and remember victims of violent crime throughout southeastern North Carolina.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 125 S 3rd Street in Wilmington.

To learn more, call:

  • New Hanover and Pender counties: Victoria Kealon or Shequana Pulliam at (910) 663-3910
  • Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties: Sharon Alford at (910) 253-4122

