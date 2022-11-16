Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a two-car crash just north of Whiteville on Monday night, Nov. 14.

According to an NC State Highway Patrol representative, the initial crash involved two vehicles on U.S. 701 north of Government Complex Road and south of U.S. 701 BUS at around 5:30 p.m.

One of the drivers was treated for minor injuries, but the other was taken to Columbus Regional Health and then airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. As of Wednesday, Nov. 16, they were in stable condition.

As an ambulance drove away from the scene, one of its mirrors struck a pedestrian on the scene without reflective gear who was not involved in the crash. She was airlifted from the scene and left with a broken arm following the crash.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection to the collision of the ambulance with the pedestrian.

