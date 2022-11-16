Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Amber Alert in effect for missing North Carolina boy believed to be abducted

Please call 911, or 919-796-3317, or *HP if you see him.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert remains in effect Wednesday for a 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina, believed to have been abducted.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, according to WBTV.

He is described to be about 4 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 75 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bentley was last seen Tuesday, wearing a long sleeve black hoodie, black school backpack, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers. He was traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell.

Bentley’s abductor remains unknown.

Anyone with information about Bentley’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 796-3317.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two people were found dead on Nov. 15...
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
Traffic accident on Carolina Beach Rd and Shipyard Blvd
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
South Columbus High School
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
Crews responded to the scene off of Gordon Road shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Dog passes away after structure fire in New Hanover County, no other injuries reported

Latest News

NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov....
NASA’s mightiest moon rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack
Virginia McLaurin, who captured people's hearts when she danced with the Obamas, died at the...
Woman who danced with the Obamas dies at age 113
Columbus County Schools has announced its first Career and Opportunity Fair to take place on...
East Columbus High School to hold career and opportunity fair
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Judge orders UVA shooting suspect to remain in custody