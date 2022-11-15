Wilmington to kick off holiday festivities with annual downtown holiday tree lighting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is kicking off the holiday season with a tree lighting event in downtown Wilmington on Friday, Nov. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m.

“This family tradition at Market and Water Streets includes live music, a local artisans’ shopping village, face painting, free spin-the-wheel prizes, and a special visit from Santa with a free photo op following the tree lighting countdown! Free hot cocoa while supplies last!” said the city in a release.

The festivities will be held at the foot of Market Street next to the Federal Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.