Wilmington to kick off holiday festivities with annual downtown holiday tree lighting

The 2021 downtown Wilmington holiday tree lighting event
The 2021 downtown Wilmington holiday tree lighting event(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is kicking off the holiday season with a tree lighting event in downtown Wilmington on Friday, Nov. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m.

“This family tradition at Market and Water Streets includes live music, a local artisans’ shopping village, face painting, free spin-the-wheel prizes, and a special visit from Santa with a free photo op following the tree lighting countdown! Free hot cocoa while supplies last!” said the city in a release.

The festivities will be held at the foot of Market Street next to the Federal Courthouse.

