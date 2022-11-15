Barking Brews: Win paws4people’s Dog of the Year contest and get your dog featured on a Wrightsville Beach Brewery beer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

Do you think your dog should be Dog of the Year? Donate to paws4people and your dog will have a chance to be featured on a limited run beer by Wrightsville Beach Brewery! Enter your dog here.

According to a press release from paws4people:

paws4people is excited to announce their first annual Dog of the Year Contest. The search is on for the Dog of the Year! Nominate YOUR dog as the 2023 Dog of the Year. The winner of this contest will receive an artist drawing of the winning dog will be featured on the label of a limited run of Wrightsville Beach Brewery Pale Ale Beer Can, $500 cash prize, $100 gift certificate to Wrightsville Beach Brewery, A mini photography session valued at $400 for the winning dog by Samantha Ann Photography, a framed commemorative artwork of beer can film, PNG files of artist Emma Gay’s renderings of the winning dog in black and white and in color sent digitally via email, and special recognition at a Brewery event. Second and third place winners will each receive a $50 gift certificate to Wrightsville Beach Brewery and special recognition at a Brewery event. Contest participants and winners do not have to be local to Wilmington, NC. You can be located anywhere in the United States to participate, and prizes will be shipped to you. Beginning November 15th 6:00AM EST-December 31st 11:59:59 EST, nominate your favorite dog by submitting a favorite photo of your dog and a minimum $10 donation to paws4people and, in your dog’s words, tell us why he or she would make the perfect Dog of the Year. Your $10 donation to paws4people gives your dog 10 votes right off the bat. If you’d like to donate more, that’s fine too; each dollar you donate equals another vote and helps to support paws4people’s life changing mission. Voting for your nominated dog begins December 1st 6:00AM EST and the voting closes December 31st 11:59:59 EST. Vote for your dog, your friends, family, or neighbor’s dog- you can even vote for a dog you just think looks cute! Each vote cast is just a $1 donation to paws4people. Spread the word and share your dog’s entry with everyone on your social media pages to boost your dog’s chances of winning and all in support of a great cause! A special thanks to the Dog of the Year Contest sponsors which include Wrightsville Beach Brewery, Brunswick Beer and Cider, WECT, and Samantha Ann Photography LLC.

To learn more about the Dog of the Year Contest and nominate your dog please visit: https://www.gogophotocontest.com/dogoftheyear

Don’t have a dog? Be sure to check out the contest still and vote for your favorite dog to be dog of the year!

About paws4people: paws4people® is a non-profit based in Wilmington, NC and they are a fully accredited member of Assistance Dogs International. The organization has trained and placed, free of charge, over 1,200 Service, Facility, and Emotional Support Dogs since its founding in July 1999.

