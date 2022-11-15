UNCW hosting public forum on Port of Wilmington expansion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that a public forum concerning the Port of Wilmington Expansion Project will be held on Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Per the announcement, the forum will take place in UNCW’s Teaching Lab room 1011 at 5015 Price Drive. The discussion is free to attend and open to the public.

Part of a class project by graduate students, the forum will be hosted by UNCW’s Master of Coastal and Ocean Policy Program and the Department of Public and International Affairs. According to the university’s release, panelists, including regional and state experts, will discuss the effects of the port expansion on the local community, economy and environment.

