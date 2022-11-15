Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UNCW hosting public forum on Port of Wilmington expansion

UNCW has announced that a public forum concerning the Port of Wilmington Expansion Project will be held on Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that a public forum concerning the Port of Wilmington Expansion Project will be held on Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Per the announcement, the forum will take place in UNCW’s Teaching Lab room 1011 at 5015 Price Drive. The discussion is free to attend and open to the public.

Part of a class project by graduate students, the forum will be hosted by UNCW’s Master of Coastal and Ocean Policy Program and the Department of Public and International Affairs. According to the university’s release, panelists, including regional and state experts, will discuss the effects of the port expansion on the local community, economy and environment.

The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that a forum concerning the Port of...
The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that a forum concerning the Port of Wilmington Expansion Project will be held on Nov. 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m.(UNCW)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks his wife.
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Dashon Davis
Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
South Columbus High School
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
41-year-old Bobbie Colston Farrior
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says

Latest News

The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that a public forum concerning the...
UNCW hosting public forum on Port of Wilmington expansion
Cape Fear Museum hosts the "Dinosaurs Take Flight" exhibit
Cape Fear Museum opens new exhibition on the evolution of flight from dinosaurs to modern day birds
New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place...
Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall
paws4people is excited to announce their first annual Dog of the Year Contest. The search is on...
Barking Brews: Win paws4people’s Dog of the Year contest and get your dog featured on a Wrightsville Beach Brewery beer