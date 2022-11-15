Senior Connect
Two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd

Traffic accident on Carolina Beach Rd and Shipyard Blvd
Traffic accident on Carolina Beach Rd and Shipyard Blvd(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

WECT has reached out to Wilmington Police Department for more information.

No injuries have been confirmed.

The Wilmington Fire Department is currently on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

