Two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
WECT has reached out to Wilmington Police Department for more information.
No injuries have been confirmed.
The Wilmington Fire Department is currently on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
