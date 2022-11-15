Two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

WECT has reached out to Wilmington Police Department for more information.

No injuries have been confirmed.

The Wilmington Fire Department is currently on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

