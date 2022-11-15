Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Two Mullins police officers injured after vehicle wreck at restaurant

Two Mullins PD Officers injured
Two Mullins PD Officers injured(Mullins Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Mullins Police Department has reported two officers are injured after a vehicle incident on Monday night.

Photos show a vehicle inside Yummy Yummy Hibachi on W McIntyre Street in Mullins, MPD said two officers were eating in the restaurant when the incident occurred that left both injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 7:50 p.m. a 2018 Nissan Rogue was attempting to pull into a parking space in front of the restaurant when the driver accidentally drove into the building.

The two officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks his wife.
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Dashon Davis
Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
41-year-old Bobbie Colston Farrior
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs and a man from Kinston, were killed...
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including 2 Holly Springs teenagers
The Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty ranging from...
Get Fit with 6: Taking your workout up a notch, training for a Spartan race
Beginning in 2023, Juneteenth will be recognized as a paid holiday in the City of Charlotte.
Charlotte City Council votes to make Juneteenth a paid government holiday
Billboards like the Know Hope NC one on Oleander Drive are meant to guide people from feeling...
Mother erects billboards to help those dealing with grief, addiction after losing sons