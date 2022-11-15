Senior Connect
Stranger runs off with puppy at dog show, owner says

A Georgia woman said her French bulldog puppy was stolen from a local dog show. (SOURCE: WSB)
By Matt Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WSB) – A Georgia family said their 10-week-old French bulldog may be in the hands of thieves after visiting a local dog show.

The dog’s owner, Anna Stanford, said it all started with somebody taking advantage of her teenage son.

According to Stanford, the puppy, named Gremlin, is away from home for the first time, and she’s now worried he’s in the hands of thieves.

“We really want him home,” she said.

Gremlin was last seen with Stanford’s 16-year-old son at the dog show at the Gwinnet County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

“My son come running back to the booth saying, ‘Somebody stole the dog, somebody stole the dog,’” Stanford said.

Stanford and her family are licensed breeders and were all there to show Gremlin off at a puppy class.

“We’ve never had to worry about any dogs being stolen or taken,” Stanford said.

She said her son was walking around the fairgrounds during the show when he was approached by a group of people.

She said they asked her son to play a cup shuffle game while they held Gremlin.

“One of the guys wanted to hold the dog, and next thing you know, they’re taking off with the dog out the front door,” Stanford said.

By the time Stanford and her son notified a sheriff’s deputy working security, she said the people were gone.

Stanford hasn’t seen Gremlin since. She said not only are her kids devastated, the thieves could be looking to make a profit.

“We did have him listed at $15,000,” she said.

Now, the family is wondering if Gremlin is getting the right care. They’re warning others to hold their puppies a little closer.

“A lot of French bulldogs are being stolen,” Stanford said.

The Stanford family is offering a $2,500 reward for their dog’s safe return.

Copyright 2022 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

