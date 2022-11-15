Senior Connect
Southport Fire Department to conduct live burn training on large structure

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced that the Southport Fire Department will conduct a live burn training on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.

Per the announcement, the training will be conducted at 448 Jabbertown Road. The city stated that the outbuilding to be used by the fire department is large.

Additionally, SFD will utilize the county water system for flow during the training.

Those with questions are asked to contact the Southport Fire Department at (910) 457-7915.

