Novant Health to restrict children under 13 from visiting hospitalized patients due to respiratory virus spread

Novant Health NHRMC
Novant Health NHRMC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health and other health systems will begin limiting visitation for children starting Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. due to the spread of respiratory viruses.

The restrictions apply to children 12 and under, who are asked not to visit hospitalized patients in the exception of serious circumstances such as the death of a family member. Novant also asks people 13 and older to not visit patients if they’re experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough.

These restrictions don’t apply to people seeking treatment at a hospital.

These apply to:

  • Atrium Health
  • Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
  • CaroMont Health
  • Cone Health
  • Novant Health
  • Randolph Health

Novant says that the restriction is due to the widespread prevalence of RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses among young children.

“Area health systems also remind the community to continue taking measures that are known to limit the spread of respiratory viruses. Health officials strongly encourage people to stay home when sick, maintain good respiratory etiquette such as hand washing and covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and most importantly, get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 – including the latest COVID-19 fall boosters – to best protect against illness heading into the holiday season,” stated Novant Health in a release.

