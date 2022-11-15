Senior Connect
N.C. General Assembly allocates $15 million in grants for flood infrastructure improvements

Parts of I-40 were impassable due to flooding from Hurricane Florence. (Source: NCDOT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina is taking some major steps to help improve infrastructure to battle flooding and local leaders as well as the American Flood Coalition announced that the state is investing $15 million to help improve transportation resiliency. Hurricanes in the past several years, including Florence, showed the region how critical improving roadways is.

On Tuesday, elected leaders from around Southeastern North Carolina joined the American Flood Coalition to announce the grant funding

The hope for the grant program is to improve our roadways and infrastructure to ensure they’re able to withstand major storms and prevent situations where communities are cut off from the help they need in emergencies.

There are 19 grants in total, and five of them will go to New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick Counties. In Wilmington, nearly half-a-million dollars is being allocated to the Wilmington Police Department for traffic intersections while Pender County will receive $200,000 for an evacuation route study.

“This funding is the culmination of efforts by local leaders working together on issues that matter most to their communities,” Tony McEwen, Carolinas Director at the American Flood Coalition said in a press release. “The American Flood Coalition is proud to partner with these local leaders and our North Carolina General Assembly in creating a safer, more resilient North Carolina.”

Being cut off from the rest of the state was a major problem for Southeastern North Carolina during Hurricane Florence, which led to the push for investments in the state’s infrastructure.

“We have to be able to get our logistics right and logistics issues come down to what we’re looking at today with this $15 million. What we can do to build flood resiliency and improve our infrastructure so that we can take on hurricanes in the future because they are going to come we see them coming up much more frequently,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said.

The money will be administered by the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management and although it is a one-time source of money, McEwen said plans are already in the works to ensure communities have the resources they need to withstand whatever might come their way.

