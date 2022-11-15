Senior Connect
Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall

New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place...
New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.(New Hanover County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

According to the announcement, the “Bringing Back Brogden Celebration” will include a game between the NHHS basketball team and school alumni. Additionally, there will be, concession, a raffle and T-shirts for sale

New Hanover High School is located at 1307 Market St. in Wilmington. Per the announcement, the event will be free to the public.

For more information, please visit the New Hanover High School website.

