Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

According to the announcement, the “Bringing Back Brogden Celebration” will include a game between the NHHS basketball team and school alumni. Additionally, there will be, concession, a raffle and T-shirts for sale

New Hanover High School is located at 1307 Market St. in Wilmington. Per the announcement, the event will be free to the public.

