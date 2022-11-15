Senior Connect
Freeman Park permits for 2023 scheduled to go on sale

The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that Freeman Park permits for 2023 will go on sale beginning Dec. 1.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that Freeman Park permits for 2023 will go on sale beginning Dec. 1.

Per the announcement, those who purchase a permit in person between Dec. 1 and 31 will qualify for a $110 “early bird rate” plus applicable fees.

Those wishing to purchase permits in person may do so with cash or credit/debit cards at:

  • Town of Carolina Beach Parking Office at 1708 Canal Drive. During the month of December, the office is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for holidays. Beginning Jan. 1, the office will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., also with the exception of holidays. Those wishing to call the office can do so at (910) 458-4614;
  • Carolina Beach Town Hall’s Billing Department at 1121 N Lake Park Blvd. The department operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of holidays. Those wishing to call them may do so at (910) 458-2999.

Beginning Jan. 1, the annual permits will be sold for the full price of $225 plus applicable fees. Per the announcement, those wishing to purchase a permit on or after Jan. 1 may do so in person or online on the Town of Carolina Beach website.

Permits that are purchased online must be picked up at the Town of Carolina Beach Parking Office.

“2023 permits are valid from the date of purchase and may be used to gain entry to Freeman Park for the remainder of 2022,” stated a release from the town. “Please note that payment receipts (paper or electronic) are not valid at the gate and will not grant entry into Freeman Park. Also note that Freeman Park Annual Permits must be permanently affixed to the driver’s side of your 4x4 vehicle, and old permits should be removed.”

For more information, please call the Town of Carolina Beach Parking Office at (910) 458-4614.

