Former UVA basketball star describes heartbreak after shooting leaves three dead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WECT) - One of the most well-known athletes from the University of Virginia says he woke up to the tragic news of Sunday night’s shooting and quickly started reaching out to his loved ones.

“[My godson] texted me finally earlier [Monday] morning and said he was fine,” said Ralph Sampson, who also played in the NBA. “I asked if I needed to come get him. He said he was okay because they all were sequestered into their own locations and he was okay.”

Sampson, who has been to Wilmington for the Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, says that although he’s thankful his godson is safe, his heart is broken for UVA.

“You think ‘wow, here we go with another gun incident in this country, the most powerful country in the world,” said Sampson. “I just don’t understand that, if it’s mental issues or he had a beef with somebody, I don’t know, but it’s just hard for me to understand the situation right now and I’m sure not only the University of Virginia is in shock, but the State of Virginia and the country should be in shock because of this incident.”

Even hours after the shooting, authorities were still searching for the person responsible.

“You’ve got the president of the university sending out text messages saying ‘stay at home, don’t come out, no classes today,’” said Sampson. “Everybody’s staying home and trying to be safe as possible.. They put out that, you know, he’s in the SUV and they give a tag number and stuff. Now, you’re looking at every SUV that goes by, not trying to come up on somebody who might have a gun and do something crazy in the city of Charlottesville.”

Police arrested the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., in Henrico, about 75 miles southeast of the university’s campus. He’s charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the alleged commission of a felony.

