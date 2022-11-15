Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First responders fight house fire in Kure Beach on Sunday

First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders in Kure Beach fought a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the 200 block of N Fort Fisher Blvd.

According to the KB Fire Department, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. at a golf cart, though the exact cause is undetermined.

The flames then spread to the exterior and then the interior of the home, causing moderate damage before the firefighters were able to put it out.

It was a second home, so the owners weren’t displaced, and nobody was injured due to the fire.

Have some great photos or videos? Send them to WECT via See It, Snap It, Send it! These are courtesy of Bill Sessoms Jr.

First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.(WECT)
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.(WECT)
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.(WECT)
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.(WECT)
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.(WECT)
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.(WECT)
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.(WECT)
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.(WECT)
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.
First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13.(WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks his wife.
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Dashon Davis
Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
South Columbus High School
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
41-year-old Bobbie Colston Farrior
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says

Latest News

Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
Cape Fear Museum hosts the "Dinosaurs Take Flight" exhibit
Cape Fear Museum opens new exhibition on the evolution of flight from dinosaurs to modern day birds
The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that a forum concerning the Port of...
UNCW hosting public forum on Port of Wilmington expansion
New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place...
Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall