First responders fight house fire in Kure Beach on Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders in Kure Beach fought a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the 200 block of N Fort Fisher Blvd.

According to the KB Fire Department, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. at a golf cart, though the exact cause is undetermined.

The flames then spread to the exterior and then the interior of the home, causing moderate damage before the firefighters were able to put it out.

It was a second home, so the owners weren’t displaced, and nobody was injured due to the fire.

First responders fight fire at the 200 block of North Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach on Nov. 13. (WECT)

