First Alert Forecast: unsettled Tuesday with variable temps that plummet late week

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Morning, Nov. 14, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast is admittedly a tricky one as strong wedge of high pressure interacts with a coastal trough along the Carolina coast. The result means highly variable temperatures, ranging from the 50s inland to gradually deep 60s or low 70s near the coast.

If the temperatures aren’t enough to keep your attention, the growing chance for drought-denting rain Tuesday night do the trick. Chances for rain and storms will grow to around 70% by the afternoon, as low pressure skirts across the southeast. Most storms will likely be sub-severe, but a few thunderstorms are possible. Some spots may pick up a helpful 0.5 - 1″ of rain, but will depend on where the heaviest clusters of storms pass through.

Clouds will linger Wednesday, but skies should gradually diminish toward the end of the work week. As high pressure re-establishes itself in the Carolinas, daytime temperatures will slide back into the 60s and 50s, but clear skies, and calm winds will allow temperatures to crash in the middle and lower 30s, opening up frost and freeze potential early Friday especially.

Catch these details and more in your seven day forecast right here: https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, custom-tailor a ten day forecast for your location, which notably takes you out to Thanksgiving Day, on your free WECT Weather app.

Finally, the tropics are trending quieter as we enter the final weeks of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. No tropical storm development is expected through the end of the week. Though late-season storms like Nicole are rare, it’s always a great idea to stay in the know: wect.com/hurricane.

