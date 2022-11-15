Charlotte City Council votes to make Juneteenth a paid government holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council voted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for government employees during its session on Monday night.

The date, which commemorates the day slavery effectively ended in the U.S., became a federal holiday in 2021.

According to the council’s agenda, Juneteenth is now the 13th paid holiday granted to city employees.

With the addition of the newly-adopted Juneteenth day off, the City of Charlotte now observes 12 calendared holidays, in addition to one paid personal holiday.

Beginning June 19, 2023, and every June 19 thereafter, all city offices will be closed in observance.

