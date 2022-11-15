Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT dealership in Londonderry, N.H., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLETON, Ill. (Gray News) – A Caterpillar employee was “immediately incinerated” when he fell into an 11-foot-deep pot of molten iron heated to more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA said in a news release Wednesday that the death of the 39-year-old employee happened on June 2 at a Caterpillar foundry in central Illinois, which produces cast iron engine components.

It was only the employee’s ninth day on the job.

A federal investigation determined that, if proper safety guards had been installed, the death could have been avoided, OSHA said.

Investigators with OSHA found that the foundry regularly exposed employees to unprotected fall hazards as they worked close to deep containers of molten iron.

The employee who died was a melting specialist who was removing a sample of iron from a furnace when he fell into the melting pot.

Federal safety regulations require employers to install guardrails or covers to protect workers from falling into dangerous equipment.

“Caterpillar’s failure to meet its legal responsibilities to ensure the safety and health of workers leaves this worker’s family, friends and co-workers to grieve needlessly,” OSHA Area Director Christine Zortman said.

OSHA cited Caterpillar Inc. for one willful violation. The company is ordered to pay a fine of $145,027.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks his wife.
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
South Columbus High School
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
Dashon Davis
Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
41-year-old Bobbie Colston Farrior
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says

Latest News

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two people were found dead on Nov. 15...
Law enforcement identifies two found dead following shots fired report in Bladen County
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Police: Knife used in targeted attack of dead Idaho students
In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the...
Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House